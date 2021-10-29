KP filling stations warn govt of protests over dealers’ margin

PESHAWAR: Owners of petrol filling stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have warned the government of a province wide agitation campaign from November 5 if the dealers’ margin is not increased.

The warning was issued by Sarhad Petroleum and Cartage Dealers Association (SPCDA) KP chapter Chairman, Abdul Majid Khan, while chairing a meeting of the association here on Friday. Filling station owners and dealers were present in large numbers on the occasion.

The gathering lamented that the government did not materialise its commitment regarding increase in commissions, adding that doing business is not only difficult but has been made impossible due to the increase in production cost and inflation.

Abdul Majid said they have taken up demands before the government time and again through relevant officials but the authorities concerned are least bothered to pay attention towards these demands and fulfill them.

He said that like everyone, daily household expenses have increased manifold for petrol pump owners and dealers but the government didn’t think about their miseries.

The association chairman threatened that pump owners have no other option but to protest if the government continued to be apathetic towards their demands. “We have decided that if our demands are not fulfilled till November 4, we will close down all filling stations from November 5 and go on complete strike, which will continue till our needs are met.”

Pump owners expressed confidence that the government would fall to their knees after the protest.