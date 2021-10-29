Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Tarin orders uninterrupted gas supply to fertiliser units

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has directed gas companies to streamline gas supply to fertilizer units so that there are no hiccups in the production of fertiliser. 

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting on the fertiliser industry at the Finance Division on Friday. 

Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, secretary Ministry of Industries and Production, secretary Ministry of Petroleum Division, additional secretary Ministry of Finance and other senior officials participated in the meeting.

Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production briefed the meeting about the demand and supply situation of fertiliser in the country. He said that the supply of gas to SNGPL based urea plants will assure production of additional 300,000 MT till January 2022. 

Article continues after this advertisement

“The government is firmly committed to ensure maximum gas supply to all fertiliser units including Pak Arab and FFBL,” he said, adding that the tender for import of 100,000 MT of urea has also been advertised. 

Speaking on the occasion, Tarin expressed satisfaction on urea availability and directed the gas companies to streamline supply of gas to the fertiliser units for smooth production of fertilizer. 

He directed all the stakeholders to evolve consensus on matters related to sales tax refund and GIDC payments on a fast track basis.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSBP forex reserves fall $356m to $17bn
Next articleKP filling stations warn govt of protests over dealers’ margin
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Weekly inflation records fourth straight increase of 1.23pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on October 28, for the combined consumption group has witnessed a...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt asks NEPRA to increase power tariff by Rs1.39 per unit

ISLAMABAD: Power consumers are likely to face an additional burden of Rs1.39 per unit as the federal government has asked the National Electric Power...
Read more
HEADLINES

50pc of total services export in Pakistan remains unchecked

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank has said the Pakistan’s services sector’s relevance in exports is likely to be underestimated in the available data as approximately...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR extends warehousing period up to Nov 25

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday provided relief to the business community by extending the warehousing period and waiving off the penal surcharge on...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan, Russia to sign SHA for gas pipeline in Nov

Pakistan and Russia have reaffirmed unequivocal commitment towards the strategic Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline project and resolved to finalise the Shareholders’ Agreement (SHA) during...

Pakistan, Germany sign treaty for 26.2m euro debt service suspension

Oil rally resumes on tight supply expectations

SECP to investigate ‘glitch’ in new trading engine of PSX

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.