Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

KP to complete three hydropower projects within six months

Chinese experts working on projects have returned as Covid situation improves

By Aziz Buneri
PESHAWAR: Three energy projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have entered the final stages of completion and will start generating a total of 63 megawatt of cheap electricity, which is expected to earn more than Rs2 billion annually for the province, within the next six months.
In this regard, Secretary Energy and Power Department Engineer Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, visited power project sites in Mansehra, Shangla and Dir Lower districts along with Chief Executive Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development (PEDO) Engineer Naeem Khan to review the pace of work on ongoing hydropower projects.
Project Director Koto Hydropower Project Sultan Rome said that 98 per cent work and installation of 95pc equipment on the 40.8 MW Koto Hydropower project has already been completed while the tunnel work has been completed ahead of time by the contractor.
It was informed that more than 90pc work on Karora, Jabori and Koto Hydropower projects has also been completed.
The reason for the delay in the work on the projects was stated to be Covid-19 due to machinery from China could not be imported as restrictions were in place.
Due to Covid-19, Chinese experts also returned to their country but now they have returned after the situation has improved, the secretary energy was told.
On the occasion, Syed Imtiaz Hussain urged the team of Chinese engineers working on projects to speed up work.
He said that all the three projects of cheap power generation were of utmost importance for the development and prosperity of the province and would prove to be a milestone for the economic development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan eases inbound air travel restrictions from Nov 10
Next articleNPMC takes notice of over differential pricing of wheat flour, sugar between provinces
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

OGRA suggests 25pc pay cut to producers if price notification not issued

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has advised sui gas companies Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited...
Read more
HEADLINES

Committee to submit proposal for revision in dealers’ margin

ISLAMABAD: A committee comprising members of the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA), petroleum division and Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will suggest a...
Read more
HEADLINES

First cargo consignment from Uzbekistan arrives via Torkham border

The first consignment of four cargo trucks carrying yarn from Uzbekistan has arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday through Torkham border. National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan eases inbound air travel restrictions from Nov 10

In accordance with recommendations from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Pakistan will implement revised inbound air travel rules starting November 10. In an...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

NPMC takes notice of over differential pricing of wheat flour, sugar...

ISLAMABAD: The National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) has expressed deep concern over the significant price differential in the key commodities namely wheat flour and...

KP to complete three hydropower projects within six months

Pakistan eases inbound air travel restrictions from Nov 10

PM announces Rs120bn subsidy package to mitigate inflation impact

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.