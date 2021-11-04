Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

NPMC takes notice of over differential pricing of wheat flour, sugar between provinces

YoY CPI registers minimal increase of 0,3pc

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) has expressed deep concern over the significant price differential in the key commodities namely wheat flour and sugar in different provinces of the country.

The matter was discussed in the NPMC meeting held under the chair of Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin here on Wednesday. Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research Syed Fakhar Imam, federal secretaries, deputy commissioner Islamabad, provincial chief secretaries, managing director USCs, chief statistician, and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

The secretary M/o NFS&R updated the meeting about sufficient availability of wheat flour across the country, adding that the stock will last long before the arrival of a fresh crop.

However, the NPMC expressed concern over the significant price differential in key commodities in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as compared to the other provinces.

Article continues after this advertisement

Tarin advised the provincial representative of the Sindh government to expedite the process of daily releases of wheat at the price determined by the government to ease out pressure on prices. He also directed the Punjab chief secretary to provide sugar to KP government in order to stabilise prices of sugar in the province.

The NPMC urged the government of Sindh to finalise the indicative price of sugarcane at the earliest.

The meeting observed that Sastaa Sahulat Bazars in Punjab are offering essential goods at subsidised prices and urged the Sindh and KP to make similar requisite arrangements to ensure smooth supply of essential commodities at fair prices throughout the country.

Furthermore, the meeting was briefed about the year-on-year (YoY) and month-on-month (MoM) inflation indicators.

Shaukat Tarin said that there was a minimal increase in the YoY CPI which stood at 9.2 per cent compared to 8.9pc last year, due to the rise in international prices of food commodities and crude oil.

“The government has made all-out efforts to absorb the bulk of the hike in international prices by providing direct food subsidies on wheat flour, sugar and pulse,” he added.

The meeting also noted a significant decrease in YoY prices of seasonal vegetables. The price of onions is currently Rs47 per kg compared to Rs74 per kg last year, while the price of tomatoes is Rs104 per kilo whereas it was Rs198 per kilo last year.

However, there was a week-on-week (WoW) increase in price of seasonal vegetables including potatoes, tomatoes in Punjab due to supply side disruptions caused by the bloodshed and blockades by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

 

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKP to complete three hydropower projects within six months
Next articlePakistan eases inbound air travel restrictions from Nov 10
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

OGRA suggests 25pc pay cut to producers if price notification not issued

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has advised sui gas companies Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited...
Read more
HEADLINES

Committee to submit proposal for revision in dealers’ margin

ISLAMABAD: A committee comprising members of the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA), petroleum division and Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will suggest a...
Read more
HEADLINES

First cargo consignment from Uzbekistan arrives via Torkham border

The first consignment of four cargo trucks carrying yarn from Uzbekistan has arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday through Torkham border. National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan eases inbound air travel restrictions from Nov 10

In accordance with recommendations from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Pakistan will implement revised inbound air travel rules starting November 10. In an...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

NPMC takes notice of over differential pricing of wheat flour, sugar...

ISLAMABAD: The National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) has expressed deep concern over the significant price differential in the key commodities namely wheat flour and...

KP to complete three hydropower projects within six months

Pakistan eases inbound air travel restrictions from Nov 10

PM announces Rs120bn subsidy package to mitigate inflation impact

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.