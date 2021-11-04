Gold price leaps by Rs2,800 per tola

Gold prices on Thursday took a massive leap due to the uptrend in commodity prices in the global market as well as rupee depreciation.

As per details, prices in the local bullion market soared by Rs2,800 per tola and Rs2,400 per 10 grams to reach Rs120,200 per tola and Rs103,052 per 10 grams.

A day earlier, the precious commodity closed at Rs117,400 per tola and Rs100,652 per 10 grams.

Market experts have predicted that the price of the yellow metal will increase further as it continues to attract safe-haven investment.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,420 per tola and Rs1,217.42 per 10 grams.