Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Gold price leaps by Rs2,800 per tola

Value of precious commodity expected to further increase

By News Desk

Gold prices on Thursday took a massive leap due to the uptrend in commodity prices in the global market as well as rupee depreciation.

As per details, prices in the local bullion market soared by Rs2,800 per tola and Rs2,400 per 10 grams to reach Rs120,200 per tola and Rs103,052 per 10 grams.

A day earlier, the precious commodity closed at Rs117,400 per tola and Rs100,652 per 10 grams.

Market experts have predicted that the price of the yellow metal will increase further as it continues to attract safe-haven investment.

Article continues after this advertisement

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,420 per tola and Rs1,217.42 per 10 grams.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFinance ministry in the dark about NAB recoveries worth Rs815bn
Next articleOil prices rise 2pc ahead of OPEC+ meeting
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Rupee breaks winning streak, closes over 170 against US dollar

The rupee on Thursday snapped a six-day winning streak against the dollar, losing 0.02 per cent to close the session at Rs170.01 in the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Finance ministry in the dark about NAB recoveries worth Rs815bn

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance on Wednesday expressed ignorance about the whereabouts of over Rs821 billion, sparing Rs6 billion, that the National Accountability Bureau...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan’s public debt to GDP ratio to ease in FY22, FY23

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank has projected Pakistan’s debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio to ease to 90.6 per cent in the current fiscal...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt facilitating foreign investors through EODB policy: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the government was extending all possible support to foreign investors through the policy of ease of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Finance ministry in the dark about NAB recoveries worth Rs815bn

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance on Wednesday expressed ignorance about the whereabouts of over Rs821 billion, sparing Rs6 billion, that the National Accountability Bureau...

Pakistan’s public debt to GDP ratio to ease in FY22, FY23

Govt facilitating foreign investors through EODB policy: PM

Top oil producers to assess output as prices soar

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.