Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Oil prices rise 2pc ahead of OPEC+ meeting

By Agencies

LONDON: Oil prices rose more than 2% on Thursday, lifted by expectations that OPEC and its allies will stick to slow output increases despite calls from the United States and large importers for additional supply to cool the market.

Brent crude was up $1.75, or 2.1%, at $83.74 a barrel by 1154 GMT and US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.72, or 2.1%, to $82.58.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, meets later on Thursday and is expected to reconfirm plans to keep monthly supply increases at 400,000 barrels per day (bpd).

“Oil prices have traded in a narrow range thus far this week, with investors assessing the likelihood of OPEC+ succumbing to pressure to add more crude to global oil markets as well as deliberations from the Federal Reserve policy meeting,” said Ehsan Khoman, head of emerging markets research at MUFG.

Article continues after this advertisement

Citi analysts said that OPEC+ is likely to stick to current policy despite pressure from oil importers.

“The majority of OPEC+ members cannot raise production from current levels,” the bank said in a note, adding that even Saudi Arabia has emphasised the need to exercise caution given continuing uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia are also more confident that higher oil prices will not elicit a fast response from the US shale industry, OPEC+ sources said, reflecting a desire to rebuild revenue and supporting the case against raising OPEC+ output more quickly.

However, several large oil companies plan to increase output or shale spending next year, which could undercut OPEC+ efforts to control supply and support prices.

Oil prices had earlier been in negative territory after Iran and six global powers agreed to resume talks on Nov. 29 to revive the 2015 deal on Iran’s nuclear programme. Iran has demanded that the United States drops sanctions that have limited its oil exports.

On Wednesday both benchmarks posted their biggest daily percentage declines since early August after weekly inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration showed a larger than expected rise in crude stocks last week.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGold price leaps by Rs2,800 per tola
Next articleBangladesh exports skyrocket, fetch nearly $16bn in 4MFY221
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Bangladesh exports skyrocket, fetch nearly $16bn in 4MFY221

DHAKA: Bangladesh's total goods export income in the first four months of the current fiscal year surged about 23 percent year on year to nearly...
Read more
World Business News

Top oil producers to assess output as prices soar

LONDON: Major oil producers on Thursday are expected to continue planned moderate output increases despite pressure to further ramp up production amid soaring prices. The...
Read more
World Business News

Credit Suisse to tighten the reins after string of scandals

ZURICH/FRANKFURT: Credit Suisse will unveil a new centralised structure on Thursday in an attempt to bring its far-flung divisions to heel and draw a...
Read more
World Business News

Ether scales $4,600 to record high, bitcoin trails

SINGAPORE: Ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, hit an all-time high on Wednesday, catching up with bitcoin's rally and riding on news of wider blockchain...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Finance ministry in the dark about NAB recoveries worth Rs815bn

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance on Wednesday expressed ignorance about the whereabouts of over Rs821 billion, sparing Rs6 billion, that the National Accountability Bureau...

Pakistan’s public debt to GDP ratio to ease in FY22, FY23

Govt facilitating foreign investors through EODB policy: PM

Top oil producers to assess output as prices soar

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.