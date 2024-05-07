PPP sets up committee for talks on privatisation with centre

In a notable development, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announced the formation of a committee aimed at initiating dialogue with the federal government regarding the contentious issue of privatisation.

The committee, comprising Sherry Reh­­­man, Syed Naveed Qamar, and Saleem Mandviwalla, has been tasked to engage in talks with the government over privatisation matters, as per a statement from the party’s central secretariat.

This move comes shortly after Bhutto-Zardari publicly expressed opposition to the government’s plan of privatising loss-making public enterprises, advocating instead for public-private partnerships to revive entities like PIA and Steel Mills. The statement also suggests underlying differences between the PML-N and PPP, both coalition partners in the federal government, regarding the privatisation agenda—a key aspect of the structural reform programme agreed upon with the IMF during the previous government’s tenure.

Speaking to a local media outlet, Mandviwalla, a member of the committee, emphasized the need for clarity on the privatisation agenda and expressed concerns about the effectiveness of outright privatisation without considering alternative models like public-private partnerships. He mentioned that the committee’s primary objective is to engage with the government, understand the details of their privatisation plan, and deliberate on the potential pros and cons of such a strategy.

Meanwhile, media reports indicate that ten companies, including domestic airline companies, have shown interest in acquiring majority stakes in PIA. This development underscores the ongoing discussions and debates surrounding the future direction of public enterprises in Pakistan.