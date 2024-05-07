Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PPP sets up committee for talks on privatisation with centre

Committee aims to engage with govt, learn details of their plan, and exchange thoughts on the subject

By Monitoring Desk

In a notable development, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announced the formation of a committee aimed at initiating dialogue with the federal government regarding the contentious issue of privatisation.

The committee, comprising Sherry Reh­­­man, Syed Naveed Qamar, and Saleem Mandviwalla, has been tasked to engage in talks with the government over privatisation matters, as per a statement from the party’s central secretariat.

This move comes shortly after Bhutto-Zardari publicly expressed opposition to the government’s plan of privatising loss-making public enterprises, advocating instead for public-private partnerships to revive entities like PIA and Steel Mills. The statement also suggests underlying differences between the PML-N and PPP, both coalition partners in the federal government, regarding the privatisation agenda—a key aspect of the structural reform programme agreed upon with the IMF during the previous government’s tenure.

Speaking to a local media outlet, Mandviwalla, a member of the committee, emphasized the need for clarity on the privatisation agenda and expressed concerns about the effectiveness of outright privatisation without considering alternative models like public-private partnerships. He mentioned that the committee’s primary objective is to engage with the government, understand the details of their privatisation plan, and deliberate on the potential pros and cons of such a strategy.

Meanwhile, media reports indicate that ten companies, including domestic airline companies, have shown interest in acquiring majority stakes in PIA. This development underscores the ongoing discussions and debates surrounding the future direction of public enterprises in Pakistan.

Previous article
CCP greenlights 100% acquisition of PIA by PIA Holding Company
Next article
Telcos raise concerns over SIM blocking without legal analysis
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Citi Pharma, Hangzhou Newsea partner to boost local API manufacturing

With an expected annual turnover of Rs15,000m, the JV underscores a push towards reducing import dependence and enhancing local manufacturing infrastructure in Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry

Finance Minister hints at potential rate cut by SBP next month 

Govt mulls Chinese demand for offshore accounts amid CPEC energy debt talks

Telcos raise concerns over SIM blocking without legal analysis

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.