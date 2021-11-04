Sign inSubscribe
Bangladesh exports skyrocket, fetch nearly $16bn in 4MFY221

By Agencies

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s total goods export income in the first four months of the current fiscal year surged about 23 percent year on year to nearly 16 billion U.S. dollars, thanks to a hefty rise in shipments of ready made garment items, an official said Wednesday.

The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) official told Xinhua that Bangladesh earned a total of 15,749.48 million U.S. Dollars from exports during the July-October period, compared to 12,844.64 million U.S. dollars in the same period of the previous year.gh

With hefty growth in garment exports, he said Bangladesh shipped goods worth 4.73 billion U.S. dollars in October, the highest single-month receipts, which was also 60.37 percent higher than the same month a year ago.

The previous single-month highest export earnings were recorded in September when Bangladesh fetched home 4.17 billion U.S. dollars.

The export income exceeded the target of 13.90 billion U.S. dollars for the July-October period by 13.33 percent, said the official who preferred to be unnamed.

Bangladesh set its export target in 2021-22 fiscal year at 43.50 billion U.S. dollars, including 35.14 billion U.S. dollars from ready-made garment products, which usually account for about 85 percent of the national shipment in a year.

In the July-October period, according to the official, Bangladesh earned 12.62 billion U.S. dollars from garment exports with knitted items such as T-shirts and woven items such as jeans rising 20.78 percent.

Agencies

