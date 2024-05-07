Govt allows Air Sial to expand flight operations to seven int’l destinations 

The Federal Cabinet on Tuesday accorded its approval to Air Sial, Pakistan’s third private airline, to launch flight operations for seven more international destinations.

The approval was granted on the recommendation of the Ministry of Aviation under the National Aviation Policy 2023 and Air Services Agreement, according to a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Air Sial is allowed to start its flight operations for China, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkiye, the UK, and Kuwait.

The airline was inaugurated on 9 December 2020 and commenced its first domestic flight on December 25, 2020. It started flying internationally with King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah as its first destination, on 29 March 2023.