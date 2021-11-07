COP26 – It’s time to take a stance on climate financing

Coal is facing the firing squad, or that is at least what the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, more popularly known as COP 26, would have you believe. As world leaders gathered at Glasgow to determine how the next three decades will go in terms of climate policy, one of the key points circulating within the media has been putting an end to coal and focusing on clean energy.

Yet the ones calling for an end to coal, which is technically a just cause, are the leaders of developed countries that have for decades built their economies on the back of a persistent and dangerous use of coal. Now that their economies have developed, they expect countries that are still developing to give up on that opportunity. Pakistan is one of these countries, and it is in fact one of the countries that will possibly be ramping up its usage of coal in the near future.

This is one example of the many inequalities that play out at conferences like COP 26. Countries in the first world have a large debt to pay in terms of the destruction they have caused to the earth’s natural environment. Their role in climate change has been disproportional, yet small states are the ones that are often expected to give innovative solutions and take on a lot of the heavy burden.

This year has been a watershed moment for Pakistan in terms of its global role in climate action. The Pakistani delegation has been impressive in some ways, particularly with flashy programs like the Billion Tree Tsunami. It has also impressed by being very vocal about the need for climate financing, calling out world leaders for once again delaying a decades old promise.

However, what has been even more impressive is that the Pakistani delegation has not shied away from subverting the direction of the conversation and questioning the role of developed countries in fixing the problems that they have so overwhelmingly contributed towards.

Article continues after this advertisement

Unlike other countries in the region like India and Nepal, Pakistan has not committed to a carbon neutrality policy and has also maintained that while it will not introduce new imported coal projects, it will also not consider ending coal power as of yet. As the Pakistani delegation points out, it also needs to look after its own economy.

As Malik Amin Aslam, the adviser to the prime minister on climate change, and the rest of the Pakistani delegation fight a topsy turvy battle in Glasgow, back home climate activists and corporations alike are also taking a stand. And while there remain serious differences in how to tackle the issue of climate change, one thing that is becoming clear is that it is a subject that both the government and some corporations want to take seriously. A fascinating instance was a recent radio panel discussion which was dominated by Ghias Khan, the President of Engro Corporation. Alongside azifa Butt, senior manager for the WWF, Durlabh Ashok of the WEF, and Yasir Hussain, who is the founder of the Green Pakistan Coalition, the panel tried to strike a balance between fighting the climate change menace while keeping a Pakistan first outlook and taking care of our economy.

It is not often that we find ourselves in a position where we must defend Pakistan or take the side of the government. To be clear, that is not what we are doing now. There are serious flaws in both how the government and local corporations are planning on addressing the very real and very dangerous climate issue, especially since Pakistan is the fifth most polluted country in the world. However, it is also worth looking at the fact that conferences like the COP 26 regularly ascribe blame and responsibility to smaller countries for not achieving targets that they themselves are only able to achieve because of the decades of development they managed to get on the back of dirty fuel. So if Pakistan and other countries take a stand and speak out over the slowness of the conference to release funding, which has once again been delayed, then we hope it will make the world stop, turn, and take a good long look at who is really to blame.