Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt likely to extend tenure of SECP chairman

Petition filed in LHC against incumbent chairman's appointment

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is likely to extend the tenure of incumbent Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Aamir Ali Khan.

Sources said that the Ministry of Finance will present a summary for posting of a new SECP chairman in the coming meeting as the tenure of the commission’s chairman is going to end on December 6.

It is pertinent to note here that SECP is a body established under the SECP Act, 1997, with the mandate of beneficial regulation of Pakistan’s capital market and insurance industry.

The commission is run by a chairman and commissioners appointed by the federal government under Section-5 of SECP Act. In addition, the policy board of SECP is a supervisory body consisting of members appointed by the federal government under Section-12 of SECP Act.

Article continues after this advertisement

Sources said that a petition has also been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) with regard to the incumbent chairman’s appointment.

It is worth mentioning here that the federal government had appointed two commissioners, one each from the private sector and public sector on November 20, 2018. 

Aamir Ali Khan was working as executive director when he joined as a commissioner on December 07, 2018, and was later appointed as chairman SECP without resigning from the post of executive director in the same organisation. 

Khan claims to have an overall local and international banking experience of more than 30 years in banking industry. 

Presently, the commission has three members including SECP Chairman Aamir Khan, and Commissioners Farrukh Sabzwari and Sadia Khan.

The Ministry of Finance had given advertisements for appointments of two new commissioners but no person has been finalised yet.

On the other hand, the government has yet to appoint the chairman policy board of SECP as Masoud Naqvi resigned from the position due to health issues and reportedly no meeting was held since his resignation from the post.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTarin for redoubling efforts to launch taxpayer outreach initiative
Shahzad Paracha
The writer is a member of Pakistan Today's Islamabad bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Tarin for redoubling efforts to launch taxpayer outreach initiative

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to redouble efforts for...
Read more
HEADLINES

Current account deficit surges to $5.1bn in 4MFY22

ISLAMABAD: The country's current account deficit (CAD) has surged 4.7 per cent of the GDP to $5.1 billion during the first four months of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Azakhel dry-port to finally be made fully operational

PESHAWAR: The Ministry of Railways (MoR) and Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) have agreed to take joint measures to fully operational the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Covid-19 audit reveals Rs5.24bn corruption by USC

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday released the audit report of expenditures made under COVID-19 related measures, revealing irregularities worth Rs5.24 billion in purchases...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Covid-19 audit reveals Rs5.24bn corruption by USC

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday released the audit report of expenditures made under COVID-19 related measures, revealing irregularities worth Rs5.24 billion in purchases...

PSX gains 1,215 points to breach 45,000 level with big margin

SBP, Saudi Fund for Development sign pact for $3bn Saudi deposit

FBR tightens noose around real estate agents, developers

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.