Exports surge to record monthly high of $2.9bn in November

Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday said that Pakistan’s exports increased to a record high on a monthly basis, clocking in at $2.9 billion in November.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, the advisor said that the country’s exports had registered a 33 per cent YoY increase in November compared to the $2.174 billion exports recorded during the corresponding period last year.

“Pakistan’s exports during Nov 2021 increased by 33% to a historic monthly high of $2.903 billion as compared to $2.174 billion during the corresponding period last year,” he said, adding that figures surpassed the government’s target of $2.6 billion.

The commerce advisor added that during the first five months of the current financial year (5MFY22), Pakistan’s exports increased by 27 per cent to $12.365 billion, as compared to $9.747 billion recorded in the same period last year; this he said, was against a target of $12.2 billion for the said period.

Dawood added that import figures, key in determining the trade balance, is being analysed and would be shared shortly.



It is pertinent to mention here that the government has set a target of $38 billion for exports of goods and services for the ongoing fiscal year whereas Razak Dawood has expressed optimism that the government would try and exceed the target, reaching $40 billion in the current fiscal year.