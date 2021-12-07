Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Mobile imports decline by 73pc as Pakistan begins manufacturing

Samsung’s TV line-up plant begins production in Karachi

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: The import of cell phones has drastically decreased by 73 per cent during the first five months of the current fiscal year (5MFY22) after Pakistan started manufacturing mobile phones by itself, reversing Pakistan’s position as a net importer of smart phones in the past.

As per claims made by the Ministry of Commerce, the import of Completely Built Units (CBUs) decreased by 73pc to $179 million during July-November as compared to $661 million recorded during the same period last year.

According to officials of the ministry, the import of CBUs is on the decline while that of mobile phone components, Semi Knocked-Downs (SKDs), is on the rise. They said that assemblers in Pakistan are importing mobiles in SKD condition which are then assembled in within the country. “This is not only saving forex but also boosting industrial activity and creating employment opportunities.”

During a meeting held at the Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday, it was informed that the Make-in-Pakistan policy was not only promoting both local manufacturing and exports of smart phones.

Article continues after this advertisement

During the past five months, the country saved at least $410 million in foreign exchange. In contrast, the import of mobile phone components for local assembly increased by 407pc to $674 million from $133 million last year, the meeting was told.

It was informed that in terms of market shares, Chinese manufacturers control about half of the market as they were quick to utilise incentives offered by the government and hence, have the first-mover’s advantage.

The meeting was also informed that about 80 to 85pc of the market in Pakistan is for phones priced at $200 or below while the majority of phones, cheaper than $200, are now assembled in Pakistan. This has also been complemented by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s (PTA) Device Identification and Registration System (DIRBS) which has curbed the smuggling of mobile phones.

It may be mentioned here that Samsung Electronics has commenced operation of its first television line-up plant in Pakistan. The announcement was made by Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood on Twitter in this regard.

“We congratulate Samsung Electronics on operationalising its first TV Line-up plant in Pakistan at Karachi in collaboration with R&R Industries,” Dawood tweeted while sharing images of the said plant.

“Initially, the unit will produce 50,000 TV sets and increase the capacity to 100,000 units within 2 years,” he said.

 

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePM confident of 1pc increase in economic growth by FY22 end
Next articleCCP warns key media industry players to refrain from violations
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FBR suspends new property valuations till Jan 16

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has held in abeyance the recently notified valuation rules to allow registration of the in-process transactions till...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP property retailers announce strike against increase in taxes

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Property Retailers Association (KPPRA) has announced nationwide strike on Friday, December 10, against the increase in the tax on the...
Read more
HEADLINES

SECP chairman gets another 3-year extension

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the extension of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Aamir Khan's tenure for another...
Read more
HEADLINES

CCP warns key media industry players to refrain from violations

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has issued a order warning key players of the media industry, including the Pakistan Broadcaster Association (PBA),...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Mobile imports decline by 73pc as Pakistan begins manufacturing

ISLAMABAD: The import of cell phones has drastically decreased by 73 per cent during the first five months of the current fiscal year (5MFY22)...

PM confident of 1pc increase in economic growth by FY22 end

NEPRA notifies Rs3.75 per unit hike in power tariff for Karachi

Rupee breaks all previous records against US dollar despite $3bn Saudi deposit

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.