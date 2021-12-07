Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PM confident of 1pc increase in economic growth by FY22 end

Macro Economic Advisory Group assures Imran Khan of country's positive economic condition

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan’s macroeconomic indicators were stable and expressed confidence that the economy would grow at a higher rate compared with previous year by the end of the current fiscal year (FY22).

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the Macro Economic Advisory Group. The meeting was attended by the Adviser on Finance Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Special Assistant to PM Dr Shehbaz Gill, SBP Governor Reza Baqir, Dr Rashid Amjad, Dr Syed Salman shah, Saqib Sherani, Dr Ashfaque Hassan Khan, Secretary Finance Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh, FBR Chairman Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, Economic Advisor Ministry of Finance Dr Imtiaz Ahmed and concerned senior officials. Dr Ishrat Hussain, Syed Saleem Raza, Dr. Ijaz Nabi, Dr Abid Qayyum Sulheri and Dr Nadeem Ul Haque attended the meeting via video-link.

The premier said the increase in large-scale manufacturing (LSM) and value-addition of goods, increased revenues, and an increase in exports showed that policy measures taken by the government had started to bear fruit.

The premier was apprised about the current economic situation of the country, improving macroeconomic indicators and a comprehensive strategy to further strengthen the economy, helping to sustain the growth rate despite a rise in global commodity prices.

Article continues after this advertisement

“When the global economies were battered by the adverse effects of the pandemic, Pakistan not only did well to contain the situation but also sustained an economic growth rate of 3.9 per cent,” the meeting was told.

The meeting was also informed that forex reserves were stable and that sustainable structural reforms in the power sector that had led to a contraction in circular debt, 35pc growth in revenue with 3pc growth in tax collection alone, and also an increase in exports including value-added goods and LSM.

The import of industrial raw material has also increased which is a positive sign, the premier was told.

Furthermore, the expected decrease in global fuel prices will help the government to curb inflation and shift the relief to the masses.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNEPRA notifies Rs3.75 per unit hike in power tariff for Karachi
Next articleMobile imports decline by 73pc as Pakistan begins manufacturing
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FBR suspends new property valuations till Jan 16

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has held in abeyance the recently notified valuation rules to allow registration of the in-process transactions till...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP property retailers announce strike against increase in taxes

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Property Retailers Association (KPPRA) has announced nationwide strike on Friday, December 10, against the increase in the tax on the...
Read more
HEADLINES

SECP chairman gets another 3-year extension

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the extension of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Aamir Khan's tenure for another...
Read more
HEADLINES

CCP warns key media industry players to refrain from violations

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has issued a order warning key players of the media industry, including the Pakistan Broadcaster Association (PBA),...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Mobile imports decline by 73pc as Pakistan begins manufacturing

ISLAMABAD: The import of cell phones has drastically decreased by 73 per cent during the first five months of the current fiscal year (5MFY22)...

PM confident of 1pc increase in economic growth by FY22 end

NEPRA notifies Rs3.75 per unit hike in power tariff for Karachi

Rupee breaks all previous records against US dollar despite $3bn Saudi deposit

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.