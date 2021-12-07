NEPRA notifies Rs3.75 per unit hike in power tariff for Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has jacked up the price of power in Karachi by Rs3.75 per unit on account Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for the month of September.

According to a notification released on Tuesday, the new price will be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers of the K-Electric and would be included in the electricity bills for December.

According to sources, customers of K-Electric will be burdened with an additional Rs7 billion this month due to the price hike.

Earlier on November 9, NEPRA had approved an increase of Rs2.52 per unit in the power tariff for electricity consumers of ex-Wapda distribution companies (DISCOs) on account of FCA for September. The increase had put a burden of Rs40 billion on the public.

DISCOs had charged consumers a reference fuel tariff of Rs5.02 per unit in September, but the actual fuel cost turned out to be Rs7.55 per unit, a difference of Rs2.52 per unit.