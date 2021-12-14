Car sales record 65pc growth during 5MFY22

Car sales increased by 65 per cent in the first five months of the current fiscal year 2021-22 (5MFY22) to 108,625 units in comparison with the same period of last year, according to data released by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA).

On a YoY basis, auto sales recorded an increase of 29pc in November with a total of 18,714 units sold compared to 14,533 in the same month of the last year.

The yearly increase was driven by Hyundai, up 58pc and Honda Cars, up 35pc.

However, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, car sales recorded a decline for the second consecutive month, declining 11pc.

Article continues after this advertisement

Tractor sales in November were up by 43pc YoY and down by 14pc MoM.