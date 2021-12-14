Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Car sales record 65pc growth during 5MFY22

Overall auto sales decline 11pc MoM in November

By Monitoring Report

Car sales increased by 65 per cent in the first five months of the current fiscal year 2021-22 (5MFY22) to 108,625 units in comparison with the same period of last year, according to data released by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA).

On a YoY basis, auto sales recorded an increase of 29pc in November with a total of 18,714 units sold compared to 14,533 in the same month of the last year.

The yearly increase was driven by Hyundai, up 58pc and Honda Cars, up 35pc.

However, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, car sales recorded a decline for the second consecutive month, declining 11pc.

Article continues after this advertisement

Tractor sales in November were up by 43pc YoY and down by 14pc MoM.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAfghanistan central bank says it is acting to halt currency slide
Next articleCabinet sets 12-month deadline to replace currency notes
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Tarin for enhancing cooperation with Iraq in oil, gas sectors

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Tuesday expressed keen interest in deepening bilateral relations between Iraq and...
Read more
HEADLINES

CCoE to consider approval of Pakistan Oil Refining Policy 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) is scheduled to meet on Thursday to consider granting its formal approval to the Pakistan Oil Refining...
Read more
HEADLINES

Cabinet sets 12-month deadline to replace currency notes

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry revealed that the federal Cabinet has only granted a 12-month extension for the replacement of currency notes of Rs10, Rs50,...
Read more
HEADLINES

JS Bank to exercise call options on TFC’s issued in 2016

KARACHI: A trust deed executed on December 14, 2016, between JS Bank Limited as the issuer and Pak Brunei Investment Company Limited as the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Cabinet sets 12-month deadline to replace currency notes

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry revealed that the federal Cabinet has only granted a 12-month extension for the replacement of currency notes of Rs10, Rs50,...

Car sales record 65pc growth during 5MFY22

Afghanistan central bank says it is acting to halt currency slide

Omicron impact aside, oil supply set to top demand: IEA

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.