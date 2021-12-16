‘IT export target for FY22 set at $3.5bn’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Technology Amin-ul-Haque has said that the IT export target of $3.5 billion has been set for the current fiscal year 2021-22 (FY22).

Addressing an event where Ministry of IT & Telecom through the Universal Service Fund (USF) awarded contracts worth Rs294 million to Jazz for providing high speed mobile broadband services on M3 and M5 Motorways on Wednesday, he said the government is extending facilities to the IT industry to achieve the target which is 70 per cent higher than the previous fiscal (FY21).

Haque added the ministry is aiming to launch 5G service by the end of next year.

In his remarks on the occasion, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said IT that projects have also been launched in tribal districts and Balochistan to provide the areas with better internet services.

He said that revenues of the National Highway Authority and Pakistan Post have also increased due to the use of the latest technology and expressed hope that given the talent of Pakistani youth, the IT sector will contribute immensely in the country’s economy.