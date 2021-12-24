Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Oil prices ease, focus shifts to next OPEC+ move

By Reuters

LONDON: Brent crude futures snapped a three-day rally on Friday in light trading before the Christmas holidays but the benchmark was still headed for a weekly gain, with the market focusing on next steps by OPEC+ and the impact of the Omicron variant.

Brent crude futures fell 75 cents, or 1%, to $76.10 a barrel by 1121 GMT, following a 2.1% gain in the previous session. The benchmark was still on track for a weekly gain of about 3.5%.

US markets are closed on Friday for the Christmas holiday.

Oil prices have recovered this week as fears over the impact of the highly infectious Omicron variant on the global economy receded, with early data suggesting it causes a milder level of illness.

Article continues after this advertisement

“The omicron-is-mild rally could well continue into January now, but reality will bite in February I believe, as the end of the Fed taper moves into sight,” OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

The US Federal Reserve said last week it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March, paving the way for three interest rate increases that most Fed policymakers now believe will be needed next year.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, will meet on 4 January to decide whether to go ahead with a 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) production increase in February.

Russia believes oil prices are unlikely to change significantly next year with demand recovering to pre-pandemic levels only by the end of 2022, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

Some investors remained cautious amid surging infection cases.

Omicron advanced across the world on Thursday, with health experts warning the battle against the COVID-19 variant was far from over despite two drugmakers saying their vaccines protected against it and despite signs it carried a lower risk of hospitalisation.

Coronavirus infections have soared wherever the variant has spread, triggering new restrictions in many countries, including Italy and Greece, and record numbers of new cases.

Global oil demand roared back in 2021 as the world began to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, and overall world consumption potentially could hit a new record in 2022 – despite efforts to bring down fossil fuel consumption to mitigate climate change.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThai central bank to test retail digital currency later than planned
Next articlePSX sheds 148 points in lacklustre session
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Turkish lira caps historic week with big lift from Erdogan govt

ANKARA: Turkey's lira was on track for its strongest week on record on Friday, having spiked more than 50% with the support of billions...
Read more
World Business News

IMF extends emergency funding by 18 months amid pandemic

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund has announced to extend its flexible access to emergency funding for an additional 18 months to help nations severely...
Read more
World Business News

Thai central bank to test retail digital currency later than planned

BANGKOK: Thailand's central bank said on Friday it expects to test its retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) for the public in late 2022,...
Read more
World Business News

Lira extends rally in wake of Turkey’s rescue plan

ISTANBUL: Turkey's lira strengthened almost 10% on Thursday, adding to big gains this week after the government said it would guarantee some local currency...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Sugar mills
HEADLINES

Tax collection from sugar sector increases 11pc in 6MFY22

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected Rs32.43 billion in taxes from the sugar sector in the first six months of current...

Khusro directs 30pc increase in urea supplies

IMF extends emergency funding by 18 months amid pandemic

PSX sheds 148 points in lacklustre session

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.