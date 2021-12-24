PakWheels Karachi Auto Show, 2 Days to Go!

Sign inSubscribe
After the successful events of Islamabad Car Mela and Islamabad Auto Show, PakWheels is now coming to Karachi. Presenting our 6th Karachi Auto Show happening this weekend, where we’ll have hundreds of luxury, sports, classic, and modified cars and bikes.

When? On the 26th of December, 2021, from 11 AM to 8 PM.

Where? Port Grand, Karachi.

How to register your ride?

If you have a modified, vintage, sports bike or car and you want to showcase it at our Karachi Auto Show, click here to register your ride. Once you do that, we’ll receive your response. Our team will review the details of your ride and decide if it’s approved or rejected. You’ll receive the confirmation or rejection via email and SMS.

If you get a go-ahead to bring your ride to PakWheels Karachi Auto Show, drive it to the venue on Sunday and be on time. You’ll get the free entry pass for the show.

We are sorry if you don’t get the approval; the team must have their reasons. But you can still come and enjoy the show, because, either way, we’ll be waiting for you.

How to get the entry ticket?

If you are coming to the Karachi Auto Show as a visitor, you’ll need an entry ticket to the Port Grand. You can buy the ticket on the spot for Rs. 300.

Other than an exhibition of unique cars, We’ll also have fun activities like meet and greet with our PakWheels Chairman Suneel Munj and team, exciting giveaways, and more. Come with your family and friends and have a blast.

Highlights of Karachi Auto Show 2019

PakWheels has been hosting auto shows in Karachi since 2015. Every year, we arrange this exciting event and call out all car lovers. 2020 was the only year we couldn’t because of COVID-19. Here are the highlights of the one from 2019.

Karachi Auto Show 2019 | Highlights | PakWheels

Don’t miss this one, because it’s going to be bigger and better than ever!

