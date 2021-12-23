Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

CCoE reviews proposals to enhance domestic LPG production

Port authorities, OGRA to process applications of investors interested in vehicle-based LNG import terminals

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) on Thursday asked the Petroleum Division to review the recommendations for enhancing domestic Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) production and forward a summary to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet in this regard.

The CCoE meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and was attended by the advisor on Finance, minister for Energy, minister for Maritime Affairs, minister for Interior, advisor to PM on Commerce and Industries, deputy chairman Planning Commission, chairman OGRA, chairman NEPRA, and representatives of regulatory authorities.

The committee considered the report on the issue of enhancement of domestic LPG production. Deputy chairman Planning Commission presented recommendations on the way forward for maximising affordable gas supply to residential consumers.

The committee underscored the need for addressing both short-term and longer-term gas sector issues.

Article continues after this advertisement

The meeting also considered the report compiled by the Planning Commission on the establishment of vehicle-based Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) import terminals. It was informed of significant investor interest in the sector and the need for LNG import.

The meeting was told that port authorities and OGRA will process the applications according to the LNG Policy 2011.

Further, the committee asked for activation of the task force envisaged in the LNG policy to act as a facilitator for the timely completion of terminal projects.

The task force and relevant ministries were asked to review the recommendations and present a concrete way forward, besides informing of any decisions required to be taken by the government.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt obtains $4.6bn loans, grants in 5MFY22
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt obtains $4.6bn loans, grants in 5MFY22

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has obtained $4.6 billion loans and grants during the first five months of the current fiscal year 2021-22. According to a...
Read more
HEADLINES

PSX gains 92 points on positive indicators

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained positive on Thursday amid improved volumes, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 91.93 points (+0.21 percent) to...
Read more
HEADLINES

K-Electric seeks colossal hike in power tariff

ISLAMABAD: K-Electric has asked the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to approve a Rs5.50 per unit increase in the electricity tariff on account...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sixth review to be presented to IMF board on Jan 12: Finance Ministry

The sixth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) would be presented to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) board on January 12. In this regard,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Lira extends rally in wake of Turkey’s rescue plan

ISTANBUL: Turkey's lira strengthened almost 10% on Thursday, adding to big gains this week after the government said it would guarantee some local currency...

Sixth review to be presented to IMF board on Jan 12: Finance Ministry

Exports increase by 29.53pc in 5MFY22

Oil prices edge higher on optimism over Omicron impact

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.