CCoE reviews proposals to enhance domestic LPG production

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) on Thursday asked the Petroleum Division to review the recommendations for enhancing domestic Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) production and forward a summary to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet in this regard.

The CCoE meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and was attended by the advisor on Finance, minister for Energy, minister for Maritime Affairs, minister for Interior, advisor to PM on Commerce and Industries, deputy chairman Planning Commission, chairman OGRA, chairman NEPRA, and representatives of regulatory authorities.

The committee considered the report on the issue of enhancement of domestic LPG production. Deputy chairman Planning Commission presented recommendations on the way forward for maximising affordable gas supply to residential consumers.

The committee underscored the need for addressing both short-term and longer-term gas sector issues.

The meeting also considered the report compiled by the Planning Commission on the establishment of vehicle-based Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) import terminals. It was informed of significant investor interest in the sector and the need for LNG import.

The meeting was told that port authorities and OGRA will process the applications according to the LNG Policy 2011.

Further, the committee asked for activation of the task force envisaged in the LNG policy to act as a facilitator for the timely completion of terminal projects.

The task force and relevant ministries were asked to review the recommendations and present a concrete way forward, besides informing of any decisions required to be taken by the government.