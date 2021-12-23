Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt obtains $4.6bn loans, grants in 5MFY22

PTI govt has obtained $38bn, repaid $29bn in loans during last three years

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has obtained $4.6 billion loans and grants during the first five months of the current fiscal year 2021-22.

According to a document seen by Profit, the federal government borrowed the amount from commercial banks, multilateral institutions and different countries during the July-November period against a yearly budget estimation of obtaining loans worth $10.3 billion.

The Q-block managed to secure $84.29 million from different countries, including $73.35 million from China, $3.75 million France, $3.25 million Japan, $2.77 Korea and $1.09 million from Saudi Arabia.

The government has also obtained $1.5 billion from commercial banks including $61 million Ajman bank, $720 million Dubai bank, $478 million SCB London and $270.50 million from Suisse AG, UBL and ABL.

Article continues after this advertisement

Meanwhile, multilateral institutions including Asian Development Bank (ADB) have lent $618.55 million, AIIB $36.57 million, IBRD $86.27 million, IDA $679 million, IDB $2.13 million, IDB short term $446.25 million and IFAD $8.91 million during this period.

The document shows that the government has also raised $1,000 million by floating bonds in the period under review.

Moreover, the government has also received $123 million in grants from Germany, Japan, the UK, the USA, IBRD, ADB and MDTF during 5MFY22 against the yearly budget estimation of $3.7 billion.

It is pertinent to note that the government’s budget for FY22 estimates to obtain $14,088.5 million loans and grants.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has obtained $38 billion and repaid $29 billion in loans during the last three years.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePSX gains 92 points on positive indicators
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PSX gains 92 points on positive indicators

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained positive on Thursday amid improved volumes, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 91.93 points (+0.21 percent) to...
Read more
HEADLINES

K-Electric seeks colossal hike in power tariff

ISLAMABAD: K-Electric has asked the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to approve a Rs5.50 per unit increase in the electricity tariff on account...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sixth review to be presented to IMF board on Jan 12: Finance Ministry

The sixth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) would be presented to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) board on January 12. In this regard,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Exports increase by 29.53pc in 5MFY22

ISLAMABAD: The exports from the country witnessed an increase of 29.53 per cent totaling Rs2,072,512 million during the first five months of the current...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Sixth review to be presented to IMF board on Jan 12:...

The sixth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) would be presented to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) board on January 12. In this regard,...

Exports increase by 29.53pc in 5MFY22

Oil prices edge higher on optimism over Omicron impact

Tech industry boom could overcome CAD, unemployment, PM claims

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.