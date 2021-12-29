Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Peshawar business community protests against suspension of gas to industries

By Aziz Buneri

Peshawar business community has reacted strongly to the government decision of suspending the supply of gas to all non-zero rated industries and demanded that the order in this regard be withdrawn. 

In a meeting of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) chaired by President Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad on Wednesday, businessmen said that the suspension will be detrimental to industrial growth especially since industries were still reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) had directed the suspension of gas supply to 58 non-zero rated industries in Peshawar region from Sunday 0800 hours till Monday 0800 hours each week until the improvement of the situation.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCabinet approves revised SBP amendment bill
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Cabinet approves revised SBP amendment bill

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the revised State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) (Amendment) Bill 2021 to ensure its sixth review of the $6...
Read more
HEADLINES

SNGPL restores gas supply to textile export industry

ISLAMABAD: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), in a bid to facilitate export-oriented industries, has announced that it will restore gas supply to the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Cabinet approves appointment of new chairman SECP Policy Board

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet here on Tuesday appointed Mehmood Mandviwala as chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Policy Board after a gap...
Read more
HEADLINES

NEPRA to decide on another power hike on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is reportedly going to take a decision over the Rs4.33 per unit hike in power price...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

NEPRA to decide on another power hike on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is reportedly going to take a decision over the Rs4.33 per unit hike in power price...

PSX gains 130 points in range-bound, low-volume session

Govt advises farmers against panic buying of urea, says sufficient stock available

Turkish lira weakens, further eroding last week’s gains

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.