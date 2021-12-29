Peshawar business community protests against suspension of gas to industries

Peshawar business community has reacted strongly to the government decision of suspending the supply of gas to all non-zero rated industries and demanded that the order in this regard be withdrawn.

In a meeting of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) chaired by President Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad on Wednesday, businessmen said that the suspension will be detrimental to industrial growth especially since industries were still reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) had directed the suspension of gas supply to 58 non-zero rated industries in Peshawar region from Sunday 0800 hours till Monday 0800 hours each week until the improvement of the situation.