FBR decides to establish toshakhana 

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to establish a toshakhana under rules and guidelines of the Cabinet Division.

According to the details, in its monthly meeting held at the FBR headquarter on Saturday, the board in council (BIC), for the first time in the organisation’s history, unanimously agreed to establish a toshakhana.

The BIC also discussed the existing rules regarding the acceptance and disposal of gifts. After thorough deliberations, it was decided to notify procedures with regards to inventory management and display of the gifts received from dignitaries and guests during official meetings and visits.

Similarly, all officers of FBR will voluntarily declare and deposit gifts received by them. The minimum threshold for gifts has been determined to be Rs10,000 instead of Rs30,000, currently fixed for the other divisions of the federal government. Gifts so far declared will be disposed of as per applicable rules and regulations.

The only exception to these rules is applicable on shields and gifts that have an individual’s name engraved.

Furthermore, the BIC also approved the new nomenclature for FATE Wing which will now be known as Public Relations Wing. Likewise, the two training directorates of Inland Revenue Service and Pakistan Customs have gotten new names i.e. IRS Academy and Pakistan Customs Academy, respectively.