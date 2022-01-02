NEPRA likely to approve Rs5.50 per unit tariff hike for KE consumers

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday will conduct a hearing regarding the FCA request filed by K-Electric (KE) wherein it has sought a Rs5.50/per unit hike in the electricity price.

According to the details, the authority will take up proposed adjustment request of KE regarding monthly fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for the month of November 2021 and quarterly adjustment for the quarter ending September 2021 under Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) 2017-2023.

The KE has requested an increase Rs0.32 for FCA of November 2021 and of Rs5.18 for quarterly adjustment (July to September 2021).

NEPRA has invited all the interested and affected parties to raise objections as permissible under the law.

Earlier on December 29, 2021, NEPRA had reserved its judgment on an Rs4.33 per unit power tariff hike on account of monthly fuel price adjustment for the month of November 2021 for the consumers of all power distribution companies (DISCOs) except KE.