Chinese petrol drive OMC profits

When the China Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA) was signed back in November 2006, one of its stated objectives was to “provide fair conditions of competition for trade” between the two countries. Since then the agreement has been renegotiated substantially via a process that began in 2011 leading to the signing of a protocol in April 2019 that changed duty structure, country of origin rules as well as range of goods impacted and mechanisms for arbitration of disputes.

But the objectives remained the same. The idea was that through duty exemptions there should be an acceleration in trade between both countries by making this trade more profitable. More profits made by companies in Pakistan would mean more taxes for the state, since these profits are taxed. It would also promote greater competition within Pakistan as companies used their increased profitability to gain more market share. And for listed companies, rising profits would mean greater benefits for shareholders in Pakistan.

But that is not how things seem to be working out in the oil marketing sector. It has now been two years since the terms of the revised CPFTA went into effect, through an SRO issued by the Federal Board of Revenue that activated the reduced duties applicable on 6786 goods. One such item that has been exempted from custom duties is fuel from China which includes Motor Gasoline, HOBC and deisel. And private oil companies in Pakistan availed the benefits substantially.

In the year 2021, for example, petrol imports from China accounted for 16 percent of the total motor gasoline imports. In the years before the CPFTA II went into effect, this proportion was close to zero. In effect, 2021 was the first full year of fuel imports from China, a fact that leaves many surprised considering that China is itself a net importer of fuel, despite being the world’s fourth largest producer of oil. 2021 was also the first full year of fuel imports from China since the previous year saw severe disruptions across the economy due to the lockdowns, that effected fuel imports as well. Shell’s gross margin in the nine month period running from January to September, for example, leapt from less than 3 percent in 2020 to almost 8 percent in 2021, probably the largest margin recovery in Pakistan’s OMC sector. Next in line was Attock Petroleum, whose gross margin went from less than 1.81pc to 5.29pc in the same period, followed by PSO that went from less than 1pc to 4.36pc. But it is hard to say how much of this recovery was due to its fuel imports from China because lubricants also make up a large portion of the sales of some of these companies, especially Shell.

Oil company executives involved in this trade say some of the benefit from duty exemption from the CPFTA II is eaten up by higher freight costs, given the longer distance vessels have to travel from China compared to ports in the middle east, and some of it is taken by the supplier, who often charges a premium from Pakistani buyers knowing that they will be availing an advantage on custom duty exemption. “On net, importing petrol from China yields us a benefit of $1.5 to $2 per barrel” one insider from a local OMC tells Profit, pointing out that much of the duty benefit is whittled down by the time the product lands at a Pakistani port.

Others paint a different picture. One insider tells Profit that OMCs are pocketing much of the benefit through practices like transfer pricing and over invoicing as a means to overcome hurdles faced while repatriating profits, but there is no concrete data to support this claim. Practices like transfer pricing and over invoicing are common around the world but they are notoriously difficult to catch, even for governments and regulators with their access to detailed and granular information from companies and ports.

