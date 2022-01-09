Decolonizing the mind

The process of global conquest and colonization by people of European descent led to European control over about 90% of the globe by the early 20th Century. The material effects of this conquest created the vast gap we see today between the rich and the poor countries on the planet. The looters of the world are the rich, and those who got robbed are the poor. But this material effect is of little importance compared to the largely unrecognized psychological effects of global conquest. The West and the East are convenient shorthand terms for the colonizers and the colonized.

One aspect has been summarized by Edward Said in “Orientalism”: all knowledge about the East by the West – whether its literature, movies, social media, or academic research – are colored by the superiority complex created by the conquest. In this essay, our main concern is with the inferiority complex created by colonization in the East. There is an extensive literature on how colonization, conquest, control, and slavery affects the enslaved. In this short essay, we will provide a crude and over-simplified account as a brief guide.

How does Western conquest of the East shape the minds of the Easterners? Minds are shaped by an educational system designed to produce admiration and awe of the West while instilling contempt and hatred for the East. A perfect illustrative example is Salman Rushdie whose books Shame, Midnight’s Children, and Satanic Verses ridicule his own family and culture, his people and their politics, and his religion and heritage. The goal of education in the colonies was to produce “a class of persons, Indian in blood and colour, but English in taste, in opinions, in morals, and in intellect”. These people were to mediate between the handful of white colonizers and the millions of the colonized, so the education ensured complete devotion to the colonizers.