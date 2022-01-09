Riding disruption

Seismic technological shifts have historically brought about political upheaval in the world. The emergence of modern nation states and modern capitalism, for example, would not have been possible without the industrial revolution. As the first quarter of the twenty-first century draws to a close, modern civilization is facing another seismic technological shift where software is eating the world. This then begs the question: will the challenges of the twenty-first century be met by systems of governance built in the twentieth century and informed by philosophies of the nineteenth century?
This question is even more important for countries like Pakistan that, burdened by the extractive legacy of colonial institutions, are unable to fulfill the ambitions and aspirations of a globally connected youth. At surface level these developments may look like a threat, especially to status quo beneficiaries, but they represent a unique opportunity for the country to leapfrog ahead and break free from the tyranny of the past.
In today’s digital-first world, wealth is being created by innovators capable of making software that disrupts the old economy. Apple is valued at $3 trillion not because of the phones it makes but because of the walled garden that it has created. This walled garden is built on best-in-class software that powers everything an Apple customer wants, from entertainment to cloud storage to advanced video editing software needed to influence people on social media. Tesla is valued more than many automakers combined not because of the number of cars it sells but because of the technological edge it has over its rivals – the company’s battery technology, powered by software that updates cars in ways Apple updates its iPhones, gives it a massive edge. And unlike twentieth century behemoths like General Electric and Ford, technology giants like Google, Facebook, and Alibaba employ a fraction of the people to generate an astounding amount of wealth for their shareholders.