Can the sun be taxed?

The future is zero carbon, whether that be through reduced reliance on fossil fuels, increasing reliance on nuclear, or through extracting energy from the ever abundant radiation provided by the sun with a fuel cost equivalent to zero. Climate change is real, but promises to reduce carbon emissions are hollow. A glimpse of similar hollow promises was evident when the government recently imposed a sales tax on solar panels, essentially discouraging investment in the same by making it more expensive.

Driving through the length and breadth of the country, one can see solar panels peppered all over the place, whether it be to operate a tube well, or to operate a small shop in a rural setting with no access to the electric grid. Solar panels have electrified the country when the bloated and inefficient electricity distribution infrastructure had failed. Areas where load shedding used to extend for a dozen hours at stretch now rely on the sun for their energy needs.

Even in the most economically backward areas of the country, solar makes up a significant chunk of energy usage. It is estimated that across all households, 20 percent of rural households rely on solar for their energy needs, with the number going as high as 80 percent for certain districts of KPK. Solar is not a typical urban core phenomenon as often thought, its multiplier effect resonates far and wide across the country.

The capital cost for setting up a facility to generate electricity from solar is less than one-third of what it was in 2010. If the levelized cost of energy generated via solar was 35 cents in 2010 (in 2019 US$ terms), it is now less than 6 cents. In a span of 11 years, levelized cost has not only reduced substantially but is also lower than competing fossil fuels. A decline in cost has spurred greater adoption driven by market fundamentals rather than any subsidies or rents. In Pakistan, the cost per unit of electricity generated via solar is much lower than the cost of acquisition of the same unit via the grid.