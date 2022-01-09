What the December T-bill drama means

The banks do not believe that the SBP will pull back the rising interest rates anytime soon. That much has become apparent since the TBill auction on the 15th of December 2021, which happened after the monetary policy statement of December 14, 2021. In the auction, the cut-off yields of 3 month and 6 month T-bills have barely budged. Meanwhile, the SBP is clearly on a mission to inject liquidity through reverse repo transactions.

What has been even more interesting is that the government has recently conducted three 63 day reverse repo OMOs (open market operations) in a row. Normally, the SBP conducts OMOs up to 11 days and the longest tenured OMO before this was 17 days back in August 2011. For an OMO to go over two months is unprecedented by a mile – and for there to be three such OMOs in a row says even more.

Subsequently, the SBP governor went on Bloomberg to state that there will be a “pause” in rate rises. As per the market participants quoted in the newspapers, the SBP putting its money where its mouth is by providing cheaper money to commercial banks by engaging in longer tenor OMOs, which essentially means they are lending money to commercial banks at fixed rates for a period to nudge them to bid at a lower rate in the upcoming T-bill auction of Jan 12, 2022.

All of this would indicate that the recent reverse OMOs is a liquidity injection. Normally in a reverse repo, the central bank creates reserves out of thin air and uses them to purchase eligible collateral from commercial banks. The central bank’s balance sheet expands to include eligible securities (referred to as monetary policy assets) on the asset side and there is a corresponding increase in the reserve balances of commercial banks on the liability size. The size of the commercial bank’s balance sheet, however, remains the same. The only change is that a liquid asset (treasury securities) gets replaced by the most liquid asset of the banking system (central bank reserves). The central bank injects liquidity into the system by expanding its balance sheet.