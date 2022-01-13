Comprehensive roadmap to be devised to strengthen Pakistan-Sri Lanka ties

The Pak-Sri Lanka Business Council Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chapter has decided to devise a comprehensive roadmap to boost mutual trade between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The decision was made during a meeting of the council, chaired by its provincial chairman, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, on Thursday. The council decided to expedite efforts that would encourage Sri Lankan investors to invest in potential sectors especially, in the tourism and hospitality sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as elsewhere in the country.

Council members unanimously agreed to take the federal government and other relevant departments onboard in formulating an action plan and a concrete mechanism for the promotion of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The chair of the council, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, said that KP is a lucrative destination for foreign investment. It was noted that tourism, hospitality, hydel power generation, minerals, and honey are among the many potential sectors in KP that offer vast investment opportunities.

Council members invited Sri Lankan companies to make the most of these opportunities and further economic and trade ties between the two countries.

It was announced at the session that further meetings will be arranged with the KP Governor and Chief Minister, where the future plan of action to strengthen Pak-Sri Lanka trade relations will be shared.

The chair of the council promised that the council will play a pivotal role in further cementing the countries’ mutual economic ties.