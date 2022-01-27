Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Price hike to continue for next three months: Tarin

By Monitoring Report

Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday said that the consumers are unlikely to see a decline in the current price hike in the next three months, according to media reports.

The salaried class and urban lower middle class are the most affected by the price hike as per Tarin who was addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

He said due to the coronavirus pandemic prices have increased all over the globe, but industries in Pakistan kept on working.

“In the international market prices hiked up to 90%. Trade deficit increased due to the rise in oil prices while the Afghan crisis weighed down Pakistan’s currency,” told Tarin

Article continues after this advertisement

According to Tarin, Pakistan has reached out to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for economic support, and the country has been facing a number of challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister said that the government initiated the Ehsaas Rashan programme to cater to 20 million households with essential items at discounted rates.

According to Tarin, interest free loans will be provided to people, an amount of Rs10 billion have been kept for the Kamyab Pakistan programme.There will be a significant increase in the allocation of money in these programmes in the coming months.

“The country’s economic growth rate remained 5.37 per cent in 2021, no one was expecting such a growth rate”, said Tarin

In addition Tarin said that the economy was moving in the right direction with record revenue collection due to increasing exports and remittances.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGSMA urges govt to reverse increase in withholding tax
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

GSMA urges govt to reverse increase in withholding tax

As the government has increased the withholding tax on the telecom sector through the mini-budget, the GSMA has asked the government to reverse the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Punjab govt to appeal in SC for restoration of RUDA

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has dismissed appeals against the interim order to restore the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and said that the...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR chairman lauds Pakistan Customs for curtailing cross-border trade of contraband goods

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed has said that Pakistan Customs is serving as the guardian of Pakistan’s borders against...
Read more
HEADLINES

NPMC meeting chaired by Tarin

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin presided over the meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC). Economic adviser finance division briefed the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

NPMC meeting chaired by Tarin

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin presided over the meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC). Economic adviser finance division briefed the...

AJK police registers FIR against National Tobacco Company for selling counterfeit cigarettes

KP signs agreement for construction of Swat Motorway Phase-II

This is why Pakistani banks don’t lend to the private sector

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.