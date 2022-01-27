Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Will achieve Rs8tr revenue target in next fiscal year, says FBR chairman

By TLTP

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Dr Ashfaq Ahmed has expressed optimism that the FBR will succeed in achieving its revenue target of Rs8 trillion during the next fiscal year 2022-23.

Talking to the journalists here on Wednesday, Ashfaq said that it would set the country’s economy in a new direction.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has his own vision for revenue collection and economic development in the country, in which achieving revenue target of up to Rs8 trillion is one of top priorities.

Ashfaq said that in current FY 2021-22, “Our revenue target is Rs 5.830 trillion which is expected to increase till Rs 6 trillion by June 2022. We have collected Rs 300 billion more revenue than our target till December 31.” He expressed his hope that this year, the FBR will achieve all its revenue targets and will further play its role in the country’s economy.

Replying to a question, he said that Pakistan Customs is the protector of economic borders of the country and that they have always been playing its role for trade promotion. He said that Pakistan Customs was playing its best role in enforcing trade laws at Chaman and Torkham borders.

He said that at present, the role of FBR was very important in all three trade corridors including Chaman and Torkham, which will be strengthened with China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said that transparent trade brought prosperity and development in the country. He vowed that, “we will digitalize every FBR’s agency”. He said that FBR currently has the largest data portal which is in a dire need of digitization. This data can be very important in the trade and economic development of the country. 

 

TLTP

