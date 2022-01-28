Sign inSubscribe
Govt to approach SC regarding Ravi Urban project: Imran Khan

By APP

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the government would invoke the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court (SC) after Lahore High Court nullified the Ravi Urban Development Project.

The prime minister said that this time the government would present its case  in a better manner to apprise the apex court about the significance of the project keeping in view urban development and civic facilities.

The prime minister rejected the misconception that the Ravi Urban Development project is just a housing society and emphasized that the project is aimed at correcting the faults caused by unplanned construction of the city.

He highlighted the salient features of the project including plantation of twenty million trees as part of forestation, construction of barrages to increase the water table and filtration of sewerage.

He said the Rs20 billion dollar project would provide employment and encourage foreign investment, adding that already Rs1.5 billion had been received in this regard.

The PM further said that the project will have a positive economic impact on 40 affiliated industries.

“We need to set up new cities in view of the growing population, otherwise we will not be able to provide civic facilities to people,” he said.

He mentioned that Lahore in near future could face similar civic problems like Karachi as a result of unplanned urban development.

