Prices of petroleum products expected to increase by up to Rs10: reports

By Monitoring Report

The price of petroleum products is expected to increase by up to Rs10 next month in view of rising rates in the international market, according to media reports.

According to reports the price of petrol is expected to increase by Rs7 per litre, while the rate of diesel is expected to increase by Rs10 per litre.

The final decision regarding the price hike will be taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan on January 30, 2022 after consultations with the Finance Division.

Earlier on January 15, the government had announced Rs3.01 increase in the price of petrol owing to the rising petroleum prices in the international market. In addition an increase in other petroleum products was also enforced from January 16.

Monitoring Report

