Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PM urges corporations to raise employee salaries

By APP

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday appealed to the corporations in Pakistan to increase salaries of their employees after top corporations in the country registered a record profit of Rs950 billion last year.

On his twitter handle, the prime minister appreciated Serene Air for responding to his call and making an announcement of a 44 per cent pay increase of its low paid employees.

“I appreciate Serene Air’s AVM Safdar(R) for responding to my call & announcing a pay rise of 44 per cent for low paid employees & 15-25 per cent for other employees. I urge the top 100 corporations in Pakistan, who made record profits of Rs950 billion in the last year, to also raise their employees’ salaries,” he posted in a tweet.

In a previous tweet, the prime minister had also appreciated the president & CEO of a private television channel for responding to his call and raising the salaries of employees.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt to approach SC regarding Ravi Urban project: Imran Khan
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt to approach SC regarding Ravi Urban project: Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the government would invoke the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court (SC) after Lahore High Court nullified...
Read more
HEADLINES

Prices of petroleum products expected to increase by up to Rs10: reports

The price of petroleum products is expected to increase by up to Rs10 next month in view of rising rates in the international market,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Techno Consortium quotes lowest bid for Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway

ISLAMABAD: Techno Consortium on Thursday, quoted the lowest bid for the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project (M-6). The financial bid was participated by Techno-CMC-ACC consortium which scored...
Read more
HEADLINES

Truck, LCV production increases massively in five months

An exceptional upsurge has been witnessed in the production of trucks and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) during the first five months of the fiscal...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Truck, LCV production increases massively in five months

An exceptional upsurge has been witnessed in the production of trucks and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) during the first five months of the fiscal...

SBP Amendment Bill passes Senate in a rushed vote

Senate postpones hearing of SBP amendment bill, citing Covid

Tarin directs departments to ensure countrywide expansion of Kamyab Pakistan Programme

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.