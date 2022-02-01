Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

NEPRA takes notice of unscheduled load shedding by DISCOs

By Ahmad Ahmadani

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has taken serious notice of unscheduled electricity load shedding by the electricity distribution companies (DISCOs).

NEPRA categorically directed DISCOs to avoid such undue load shedding as the same is in clear violation of NEPRA laws.

NEPRA on Tuesday said that the authority has taken serious notice of consumer complaints regarding AT&C (Aggregate, Technical and Commercial) based load shedding in the country particularly in the areas of PESCO, QESCO, SEPCO, HESCO and K-Electric. 

The authority while taking notice of consumer complaints regarding unscheduled load shedding, has directed PESCO, QESCO, SEPCO, HESCO and K-Electric to avoid such undue load shedding and submit a report within one month, failing which the Authority shall initiate legal proceedings under NEPRA Fine Regulations 2021.

Similarly, the authority while showing concerns on the data pertaining to T&D (Transmission and Distribution) losses, recovery and AT&C losses have directed PESCO, QESCO, HESCO, SEPCO and K-Electric to initiate proceedings against their concerned officers who are directly responsible for such poor performance. 

The authority is also of the view that AT&C based load shedding was introduced back in 2017 when there was generation shortage in the country, however, the continuity of the same policy does not appear to be beneficial for the power sector.  

Previous articleEngro donates 14,000 medical-grade scrubs to Patients’ Aid Foundation
Next articleFIA launches operation against money laundering
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FBR launches Automated Currency Declaration System

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in collaboration with NADRA and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday launched the ‘Automated Currency Declaration System’ to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Inflation hits 13pc in January 2022

With the rising trend of inflation during this financial year, Consumer Price Index (CPI) has recorded a jump of 13 per cent in January...
Read more
HEADLINES

FIA launches operation against money laundering

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has tightened its grip on those involved in the business of illegal foreign transactions. Till now 61 criminals have been...
Read more
HEADLINES

Export of sporting goods increases by 26.20pc

During the first six months of fiscal year 2021-22 sports goods export grew by 26.20 per cent as compared to the exports of the...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

Engro donates 14,000 medical-grade scrubs to Patients’ Aid Foundation

As part of the Rs1 billion Hussain Dawood Pledge, Engro Foundation – the social investment arm of Engro Corporation - has committed financial assistance...

Export of sporting goods increases by 26.20pc

Govt decides to keep fuel prices unchanged

HBL enables e-commerce transactions on Daraz for UnionPay cardholders

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.