FIA launches operation against money laundering

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has tightened its grip on those involved in the business of illegal foreign transactions.

Till now 61 criminals have been arrested in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and more arrests are expected, Profit learnt here on Tuesday.

FIA sources informed Profit that there has been no reduction in money laundering cases across the country.A large number of Pakistani and foreign currency transactions were being conducted on an illegal basis.

Sources also informed that after the video that went viral on social media regarding the money laundering of Tik Tokker Hareem Shah, authorities have stepped up pressure on officers to identify and arrest those involved in the business.

Sources further informed that KP had more people involved in this business than other provinces and people were running this business secretly from their homes.

However, lists of all such persons have been prepared and the process of making raids and arrests has been started against them.

The Deputy Director said that this illegal transaction was fatal for the economy of the country and there is a severe punishment in the law.

As per FIA Deputy Director “We have cases of money laundering, hawala hundi and banking offenses in KP. We have conducted 62 raids during December and January and arrested 61 accused and recovered Rs105 million. This business is done all over the country but KP is considered its stronghold.”