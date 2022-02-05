Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Rupee to rise further against US dollar, says Tarin

By Monitoring Report

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said on Saturday that the Pakistani rupee has shown a sharp recovery against the US dollar after approval of a $1 billion loan tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said this while on a four day official visit to China, where he is accompanying Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Moreover, Shaukat Tarin has predicted that the rupee would continue to recover in the days to come. 

On Friday the rupee jumped 0.6 per cent against the US dollar in the interbank market. In addition the rupee has also shown an increase of Rs1.04 against the dollar, which is the biggest single day rise since November 17.

Article continues after this advertisement

After the successful completion of the 6th review of the IMF program, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) received a $1.053 billion loan tranche. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSBP receives $1.05bn from IMF
Next articleChina, Pakistan increase barter trade
Monitoring Report

3 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

IMF sets six new conditions for Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has set six new structural benchmarks (SBs) for Pakistan including preparation of draft Personal Income Tax (PIT) legislation till...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan, China to discuss resumption of cross border trade through Khunjerab

Prime Minister Imran Khan on his visit to China will discuss the issue of the closure of Khunjerab border for trade activities since the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt working to promote net-metering based solar energy systems, says Hammad Azhar

Federal Minister for Energy Muhammad Hammad Azhar has said that the government and Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) have been promoting the installation of...
Read more
HEADLINES

China, Pakistan increase barter trade

Chinese companies have recently increased their participation in barter trade between China and Pakistan. Meanwhile, a number of enterprises from Pakistan participated in the in-auguration...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Rupee to rise further against US dollar, says Tarin

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said on Saturday that the Pakistani rupee has shown a sharp recovery against the US dollar after approval of a...

SBP receives $1.05bn from IMF

NHA declares Techno Consortium most advantageous bidder for Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway

Third LNG terminal to be functional by next year, says Hammad Azhar

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.