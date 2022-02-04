Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

SBP receives $1.05bn from IMF

By Monitoring Report

SBP on Friday announced that it has received $1.05 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) following the successful conclusion of the sixth review of the External Fund Facility (EFF).

The IMF decided to resume the stalled $6 billion loan programme, after the conclusion of the 2021 Article IV consultation and the sixth review of the extended arrangement under the EFF for Pakistan.

The completion of the sixth review allowed the authorities to draw the equivalent of SDR 750 million (about $1 billion), bringing total purchases for budget support under the programme to SDR 2,144 million (about $3 billion).

The EFF was approved by the board on July 3, 2019 for SDR 4,268 million (about $6 billion).

Article continues after this advertisement

The programme aims to support Pakistan’s policies to help the economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, ensure macroeconomic and debt sustainability, and advance structural reforms to lay the foundations for strong, job-rich, and long-lasting growth that benefits all Pakistanis.

The next review (seventh) under the $6 billion EFF programme will be due in April 2022. The last and final eighth review is expected to be done in September 2022.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNHA declares Techno Consortium most advantageous bidder for Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

NHA declares Techno Consortium most advantageous bidder for Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway

National Highway Authority (NHA) on Friday issued a final evaluation report regarding the proposals submitted by interested bidders and declared Techno-consortium as the most...
Read more
HEADLINES

Third LNG terminal to be functional by next year, says Hammad Azhar

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday said that currently two Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals are operating in the country to meet the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt revises profit rates for saving schemes

The government on Friday reduced the rate of profit by 40-72 basis points on various saving schemes. The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) announced...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan, China sign framework agreement on industrial cooperation

Pakistan and China on Friday inked the Framework Agreement on Industrial Cooperation under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The Prime Minister arrived in Beijing on...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan, China sign framework agreement on industrial cooperation

Pakistan and China on Friday inked the Framework Agreement on Industrial Cooperation under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The Prime Minister arrived in Beijing on...

KP industrialists protest increased charges in electricity bills

Pakistan’s Truck It In raises $13mn in seed money to fund expansion

Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen economic resilience lauded by IMF

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.