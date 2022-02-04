Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

NHA declares Techno Consortium most advantageous bidder for Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway

By Ahmad Ahmadani

National Highway Authority (NHA) on Friday issued a final evaluation report regarding the proposals submitted by interested bidders and declared Techno-consortium as the most advantageous bidder.

The proposal of a bidder named Techno-consortium secured 1st position and the proposal of Zahir Khan & Brothers (ZKB) obtained 2nd position. 

NHA has declared the Techno-consortium as a most advantageous bidder for the construction of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway under Public Private Partnership on Build-Operate-Transfer Basis (BOT) basis.

In the final evaluation report, technical proposal of Techno-consortium consisted of two local firms, Techno and ACC and an Italian construction company called Cooperativa Muratorie Cementisti (CMC) di Ravenna which obtained 71 marks and ZKB  secured 75 marks while 

Article continues after this advertisement

In the financial proposal Techno-consortium obtained 98.43 marks and the ZKB secured 24.24 marks in its financial proposal. 

Similarly, ZKB in its financial bid has quoted Rs37 billion as capital VGF during construction and Rs143 billion as operational VGF while Techno-consortium has quoted Rs9.5 billion capital VGF during construction while the consortium has not claimed a single rupee as operational VGF.

Techno-consortium was initially disqualified by the evaluation committee. Later on NHA’s Grievances Redressal Committee (GRC) deliberated upon the grievance and accorded its decision that Techno consortium is technically qualified.  

According to sources, the project is of national importance and is going to cost the government Rs9.5 billion directly payable in the shape of capital VGF during construction while the government will gain Rs73.58 billion in terms of NHA share in present value terms.

The project entails the construction of a 306 km green-field six-lane access controlled road.

The concession period of the project is spread over 25 years. 

The private sector is likely to be given the tolling and other ancillary development rights of the project to cover its life-cycle costs and earn an adequate rate of return on investment.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThird LNG terminal to be functional by next year, says Hammad Azhar
Next articleSBP receives $1.05bn from IMF
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

SBP receives $1.05bn from IMF

SBP on Friday announced that it has received $1.05 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) following the successful conclusion of the sixth review...
Read more
HEADLINES

Third LNG terminal to be functional by next year, says Hammad Azhar

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday said that currently two Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals are operating in the country to meet the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt revises profit rates for saving schemes

The government on Friday reduced the rate of profit by 40-72 basis points on various saving schemes. The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) announced...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan, China sign framework agreement on industrial cooperation

Pakistan and China on Friday inked the Framework Agreement on Industrial Cooperation under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The Prime Minister arrived in Beijing on...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan, China sign framework agreement on industrial cooperation

Pakistan and China on Friday inked the Framework Agreement on Industrial Cooperation under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The Prime Minister arrived in Beijing on...

KP industrialists protest increased charges in electricity bills

Pakistan’s Truck It In raises $13mn in seed money to fund expansion

Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen economic resilience lauded by IMF

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.