NHA declares Techno Consortium most advantageous bidder for Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway

National Highway Authority (NHA) on Friday issued a final evaluation report regarding the proposals submitted by interested bidders and declared Techno-consortium as the most advantageous bidder.

The proposal of a bidder named Techno-consortium secured 1st position and the proposal of Zahir Khan & Brothers (ZKB) obtained 2nd position.

NHA has declared the Techno-consortium as a most advantageous bidder for the construction of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway under Public Private Partnership on Build-Operate-Transfer Basis (BOT) basis.

In the final evaluation report, technical proposal of Techno-consortium consisted of two local firms, Techno and ACC and an Italian construction company called Cooperativa Muratorie Cementisti (CMC) di Ravenna which obtained 71 marks and ZKB secured 75 marks while

In the financial proposal Techno-consortium obtained 98.43 marks and the ZKB secured 24.24 marks in its financial proposal.

Similarly, ZKB in its financial bid has quoted Rs37 billion as capital VGF during construction and Rs143 billion as operational VGF while Techno-consortium has quoted Rs9.5 billion capital VGF during construction while the consortium has not claimed a single rupee as operational VGF.

Techno-consortium was initially disqualified by the evaluation committee. Later on NHA’s Grievances Redressal Committee (GRC) deliberated upon the grievance and accorded its decision that Techno consortium is technically qualified.

According to sources, the project is of national importance and is going to cost the government Rs9.5 billion directly payable in the shape of capital VGF during construction while the government will gain Rs73.58 billion in terms of NHA share in present value terms.

The project entails the construction of a 306 km green-field six-lane access controlled road.

The concession period of the project is spread over 25 years.

The private sector is likely to be given the tolling and other ancillary development rights of the project to cover its life-cycle costs and earn an adequate rate of return on investment.