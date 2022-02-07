ICAP, ICMAP lock horns for the CA title

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP) has applied for trade mark registration of the Chartered Accountant title with the Government of Pakistan’s trademark registration authority.

This action has irked many members of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Pakistan (ICAP) as they claim that the title was by default, allocated to ICAP members under the CA ordinance 1961.

As per the chapter 2 clause 7 of the CA ordinance 1961, Members to be known as Chartered Accountants, “Every member of the Institute in practice shall, and any other member may, use the designation of a Chartered Accountant and no member using such designation shall use any other designation, whether in addition thereto or in substitution therefore.”

The clause further states, “Provided that nothing contained in this section shall be deemed to prohibit any such person from adding any other description or designatory letters to his name, if entitled thereto, to indicate membership of such other institute of accountancy, whether in Pakistan or elsewhere as may be recognized in this behalf by the Council, or any other qualification that he may possess, or to prodhit a firm, all the partners of which are members of the institute and in practice, from being known by its firm name as Chartered Accountants.”

There were rumors circulating that some members of ICAP have been urging the institute to isolate the practicing members of ICMAP in the industry as a retaliative step.

However, the President of ICAP, Ashfaq Tola, while commenting on the issue told Profit, “I don’t think there is friction between Institutes and we don’t have any issues with practicing members of ICMAP.”

Referring to the trademark issue, he added, “This is a legal issue and it will be handled legally.”

Ali Latif, a senior Chartered Accountant and member of the ICAP’s governing council commented on the issue, “ICMAP is employing deceptive practices to exploit and benefit from the reputation created in the market by ICAP. Last year they tried to acquire audit rights through back door politics, but they failed to do so. Now this is another desperate step to revive their falling reputation amongst students and industry professionals.”

Profit reached out to President of ICMAP, Zia ul Mustafa Awan, He stated. “The rationale behind filing the patent was to protect the CA title from being misused by foreign accountancy bodies who have entered the Pakistani market and are awarding the title at will”

“Our aim is not to create friction with ICAP as the objective of both organisations aim for the betterment of the accountancy profession. If ICAP has this (CA) trademark registered for itself then our application will automatically be rejected. Therefore, ICAP members shouldn’t be concerned.” he added.