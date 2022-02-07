Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Japan second largest donor to Pakistan, says ambassador

By Shahzad Paracha

Japan Ambassador Mitsuhiro Wada has said that Japan is the second largest donor to Pakistan.

The Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan on Monday called on the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan.

The Minister warmly welcomed the new Japanese Ambassador and assured him of the government of Pakistan’s full support to further strengthen bilateral relations. 

This year Japan and Pakistan are celebrating the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations and the 68th anniversary of beginning of Japanese economic assistance to Pakistan.

The Ambassador informed that Japan is the second largest donor to Pakistan. Since 1954, the government of Japan has provided JPY1.35 Trillion to Pakistan.

Concessional loans, grants and technical assistance has been provided for polio eradication, maternal & child health, Covid-19, education, vocational training, water & sanitation, climate change & disaster risk management, energy sector, road & transport and governance.

The Ambassador also apprised that the government of Japan is now providing grant-in-aid assistance for improvement of water and sewerage system in Multan and cultural grant assistance for the improvement of equipment for exhibition and conservation in the Taxila Museum. 

It was also apprised that a project for Gravity Flow Water Supply Scheme in Haripur City is under process under JICA’s assistance. This project will help to improve depletion of underground water level and water scarcity of drinking water through efficient, sustainable and cost-effective gravity-based water supply arrangements for the residents of Haripur City. 

The Minister for Economic Affairs appreciated the Japanese Government for providing continued economic and technical assistance to Pakistan. 

 

 

Shahzad Paracha

