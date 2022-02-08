Ogra, SNGPL to ensure smooth supply of gas in KP

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) and Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) on Monday assured the business community of uninterrupted supply of gas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Both institutions decided to devise a joint mechanism to address low gas pressure, supply line and other issues on priority basis.

In this regard, it was agreed to form a joint panel consisting of representatives of business community, Orgra and SNGPL, aimed to frame modalities and take vigorous steps with joint consultation for amicable resolution of industrial and commercial consumers’ issues.

Ogra has registered more than 90 complaints mostly regarding low-gas pressure, new connections and pathetic supply lines and directed the SNGPL to dispose of all complaints within a one month to give relief to consumers.

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry SCCI President Hanain Khurshid while speaking on the occasion said the uninterrupted gas supply to KP has its constitutional right as natural gas is produced in surplus quantity. He urged the Ogra and SNGPL to take pragmatic steps to resolve low gas pressure and other issues. He emphasized the process of issuance new gas connections should be simplified.

Mr. Khurshid expressed concern over gas disconnection without any prior notice and supply of gas on LNG rates to consumers in KP, terming it a sheer violation of article 158-A of the constitution.

He urged the SNGPL to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to industrial,commercial and domestic consumers.

In addition he told Ogra to take measures for regulating LGP rates. He also made demands from SNGPL to ensure rehabilitation and replacement of rusted gas pipes on priority in Peshawar and other parts of the province.

Member Orga asked the SNGPL to conduct open forums in different constituencies on a monthly basis to resolve issues of consumers at their doorstep.

He informed that the Consumers Affairs Department has been established by Orga, which has played a pivotal role in resolution of consumers’ issues. He said a holistic mechanism has been devised to dispose of consumer complaints within one month.

The SNGPL GM on the occasion, also assured the participants that all issues would be resolved on a priority basis. He informed that a hefty amount has been spent to address the low gas pressure issues by laying down new pipelines and improving the supply system.