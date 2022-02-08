Tarin appreciates World Bank’s support on reform agenda

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Tuesday appreciated the World Bank for showing support in pursuing a reform agenda and implementing various development projects in the country.

The Federal Minister held a meeting with World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine at the Finance Division.

The meeting reviewed the progress on the ongoing World Bank’s projects and programmes in Pakistan. The meeting also focused on Resilient Institutions Strengthening Program (RISE-II) and discussed some prior actions to be met for the timely completion of the programme.

In addition Tarin said that Pakistan values the financial and technical support provided by the World Bank for the institutional reforms and economic development of Pakistan.

The Finance Minister thanked the Country Director, World Bank and his team for their continuous support and facilitation.