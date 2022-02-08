Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Tarin appreciates World Bank’s support on reform agenda

By Shahzad Paracha

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Tuesday appreciated the World Bank for showing support in pursuing a reform agenda and implementing various development projects in the country. 

The Federal Minister held a meeting with World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine at the Finance Division.  

The meeting reviewed the progress on the ongoing World Bank’s projects and programmes in Pakistan. The meeting also focused on Resilient Institutions Strengthening Program (RISE-II) and discussed some prior actions to be met for the timely completion of the programme.  

In addition Tarin said that Pakistan values the financial and technical support provided by the World Bank for the institutional reforms and economic development of Pakistan.

Article continues after this advertisement

The Finance Minister thanked the Country Director, World Bank and his team for their continuous support and facilitation.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan, China begin new era of bilateral cooperation
Next articleTarin chairs National Price Monitoring Committee meeting
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

UAE based group expresses interest in Punjab’s IT sector

A United Arab Emirates (UAE) based group of companies has expressed interest in investing in Punjab's E-governance solutions and digital transformation projects. Punjab Board of...
Read more
HEADLINES

NA committee approves bill for Federal Government Properties Management Authority

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue on Tuesday approved the formation of the Federal Government Properties Management Authority (FGPMA). FGPMA is aimed...
Read more
HEADLINES

CCP, PICG sign MoU for collaboration, capacity development

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and the Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance (PICG) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) pertaining to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tarin chairs National Price Monitoring Committee meeting

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin presided over the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) meeting, held at the Finance Division. Finance Division Economic...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Tarin chairs National Price Monitoring Committee meeting

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin presided over the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) meeting, held at the Finance Division. Finance Division Economic...

Tarin appreciates World Bank’s support on reform agenda

Pakistan, China begin new era of bilateral cooperation

Ogra, SNGPL to ensure smooth supply of gas in KP

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.