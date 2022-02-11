Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PLRA gives universal access of computerized land records to Arazi record centers

By Shahab Omer

The Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) has given universal access of computerized land records to Arazi record centers across Punjab.

The PLRA spokesman Ali Raza Butter said that there were a total of 232 Arazi record centers in Punjab presently.

“These include 152 Tehsildar Record Centers, 60 Qanoon Goi Record Centers and 20 Mobile Land Record Centers. These new reforms in Land Records services delivery have been introduced in view of public convenience. Now all Arazi Record Centers have been authorized to issue fard and enter mutation of any area across Punjab. Thanks to universal access, landowners living far away from their area will not be required to visit the center of the tehsil concerned, but for the owners of land, it has been made possible to obtain land record services of any tehsil from any other tehsil of Punjab,” he added.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSCCI calls for strengthening Pak-UAE economic ties
Next articleBiden to split frozen Afghan funds for 9/11 victims, relief
Shahab Omer
The writer is a member of the staff and can be reached on [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FBR disposes 2,100 confiscated cigarette cartons worth Rs60.9mn

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has set on fire 2,100 confiscated cartons of cigarettes worth Rs60.9 million. Sources said that the Directorate of Intelligence...
Read more
HEADLINES

SSGCL to resume gas supply to CNG stations from Monday

Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) has announced it will resume gas supply to all those Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations that are operating...
Read more
HEADLINES

Biden to split frozen Afghan funds for 9/11 victims, relief

President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Friday to split the $7 billion in Afghan assets frozen in the U.S. to fund...
Read more
HEADLINES

SCCI calls for strengthening Pak-UAE economic ties

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad on Friday called for strengthening mutual economic ties and bilateral trade relationship between...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

SCCI calls for strengthening Pak-UAE economic ties

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad on Friday called for strengthening mutual economic ties and bilateral trade relationship between...

A look at the new Suzuki Swift

Hascol CFO, director granted pre-arrest bail in Rs54bn fraud case

LCBDDA ready to auction plots for Lahore’s first downtown

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]com.pk
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.