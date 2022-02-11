PLRA gives universal access of computerized land records to Arazi record centers

The Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) has given universal access of computerized land records to Arazi record centers across Punjab.

The PLRA spokesman Ali Raza Butter said that there were a total of 232 Arazi record centers in Punjab presently.

“These include 152 Tehsildar Record Centers, 60 Qanoon Goi Record Centers and 20 Mobile Land Record Centers. These new reforms in Land Records services delivery have been introduced in view of public convenience. Now all Arazi Record Centers have been authorized to issue fard and enter mutation of any area across Punjab. Thanks to universal access, landowners living far away from their area will not be required to visit the center of the tehsil concerned, but for the owners of land, it has been made possible to obtain land record services of any tehsil from any other tehsil of Punjab,” he added.