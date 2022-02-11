SCCI calls for strengthening Pak-UAE economic ties

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad on Friday called for strengthening mutual economic ties and bilateral trade relationship between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

However, he emphasized the establishment of business to business contact and launching of joint ventures to further improve bilateral trade and economic relations between two brotherly Islamic countries.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is a lucrative destination of foreign investments wherein vast opportunities were available for investors to make investment in hydel power generation, mine, minerals, oil, gas and especially tourism sectors, the SCCI chief said.

Furthermore, he said the significance of KP has been further increased after the changing regional scenario, which is a gateway to neighboring Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics. He hoped the national economy would be boosted after enhancing mutual trade with Afghanistan and the rest of the regional countries.

Hasnain Khurhsid was talking to a member of the Royal Family of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and a leading Dubai-based businessman H.E Suhail Al Zarooni during a meeting here at the chamber’s house on Friday.

The SCCI president said the law and order situation has much improved in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that has paved the way for foreign investments as national and international famous companies/brands have made investments in the province.

Suhail Al Zarooni while speaking on the occasion that Dubai has become economic and trade hub as participation of millions of people in Dubai Expo 2020 was a clear testimony of it. He said the UAE government was taking pragmatic steps to provide facilities to local as well as foreign investors.

Similarly, he said his country has given much importance to strengthen mutual trade, economic and traditional/cultural relationship with Pakistan, because of which Dubai based investors had made huge investments in different areas of Pakistan.

Suhail Al Zarooni said the mutual trade and economic relationship had been much improved. However, he said there are ample opportunities to further strengthen these relationships by the close business community of both the countries.

He urged the Government of Pakistan to make initiatives to further improve bilateral trade and economic relations between the two brotherly Islamic countries.

The SCCI chief on the occasion thanked Mr Suhail Al Zarnooni for visiting the chamber house and hoped the meeting will produce positive results toward boosting up trade, economic and cultural ties between Pakistan and UAE.