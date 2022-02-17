Daraz awards blue-ex best 3PL partner third time in a row

Universal Network Systems Limited (BlueEx) has once again achieved best Partner Awards with one of the prime E-Market Players of the country, DARAZ. In a recent event held at its head office, Daraz declared Blue-Ex as the winner of the “Partner of the Quarter Award (POQ)” and “Partner of the Month Award (POM)”.

These awards were presented to Blue-EX in acknowledgement of the tremendous performance by the Blue-Ex team during the last quarter of 2021 from October to December, including for the best portfolio and delivery management in the mega events of Daraz i.e., 11-11 Mega Sale and the Grand Year End Sale 12-12 during the year 2021. BlueEx is no stranger to such awards having previously won “Partner of the Month” Awards in both 2019 and 2020.

Chief Executive Officer for Daraz, Mr. Ehsan Saya presented the awards to Mr. Imran Baxamoosa, the Chief Executive Officer at BlueEx. The ceremony was also attended by Ahmed Tanveer (Officer – Daraz), Mr. Ali Aamer Baxamoosa (Chief Strategy Officer) and Mr. Asif Hanif (Chief Operating Officer) from the BlueEX team.

UNSL (BlueEx) is the first company in the courier & logistics sector to be listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange. The Company, more popularly known by its brand name, ‘Blue-Ex’, was established in 2005 as a domestic cargo consolidator and later shifted its focus towards E-Commerce courier & logistics business in 2011. The Company was the first company in Pakistan to introduce the ‘Cash –on-Delivery’ concept for eCommerce parcels.

Daraz is the leading e-commerce marketplace across South Asia. Its business covers four key areas – e-commerce, logistics, payment infrastructure and financial services – providing sellers and customers with an end-to-end solution with access to over 500 million consumers across the countries it operates in.

BlueEx has been doing logistics and last mile delivery for Daraz since 2016 and has remained a close associate for the marketplace, helping accelerate the country wide expansion of the Daraz E-Market Delivery Network. The company regularly features as the top logistics’ partner for Daraz, by constantly increasing the volume of shipments that it delivers, as well as increasing outreach by adding new stations catering to the prime partner serving areas.

Daraz MD Ehsan Saya (left) presenting award to Mr. Imran Baxamoosa CEO Blue-Ex (right)

Daraz has extensive performance measurement mechanics where it evaluates courier & logistics partners with certain KPIs relating to Last Mile delivery, delivery success rates, customer satisfaction levels, timely payment cycles, and an efficient claim process.

To achieve these milestone awards of “POQ” and “POM”, Blue-Ex representatives have been constantly engaged with Daraz technical teams to help understand and absorb the required performance management metrics and mechanics and subsequently impart that knowledge via training and assessment activities for last mile delivery teams. Online and live training sessions by Daraz, prior to and post sales events, amalgamated with in-house training sessions helped raise the bar and achieve the required service standards.