KP govt seeks clarification on draft agreement with ADB

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Local Government department has sought clarification on the draft agreement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) related to loans for city development projects.

According to the law department sources, the provincial government is going to take the largest loan in the history of the province for the urban development project from ADB.

The law department is seeking clarification as it is saying that many important clauses have not been properly defined in the draft.

According to sources, the Project Monitoring Reporting and Evaluation contains some clauses which need proper clarification.

The department has asked for explanation on those clauses so that it could finalise the legal draft of the agreement.