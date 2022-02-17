Sign inSubscribe
Tarin directs FBR to settle issues related to pharmaceutical industry

By Shahzad Paracha

Federal Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to carry out all possible measures for settlement of the issues of the pharmaceutical industry. 

The finance minister on Thursday held a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Pharmaceuticals Association (PPMA) headed by its chairman Qazi Mansoor Dilawar at the Finance Division. 

Chairman PPMA shared about the problems being faced by the pharmaceutical manufacturers particularly the concerns pertaining to refund of sales tax. These unresolved matters result in unnecessary delays and thus impact overall working efficiency of PPMA. Furthermore, they requested for the resolution of the mentioned issues.

The finance minister commended the contribution of pharmaceutical manufacturers. It was accredited that this sector has a substantial role in the economic development of the country. He assured that all such reservations of PPMA will be resolved at the earliest time possible.  

The finance minister further directed FBR to carry out all possible measures for settlement of the issues of the pharmaceutical industry. 

The PPMA delegation thanked the finance minister for ensuring the full support for resolution of their issues.

ECC approves tax exemptions worth Rs1bn on oxygen, oxygen gas cylinder, cryogenic oxygen tanks for health sector
KP govt seeks clarification on draft agreement with ADB
