Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Privatisation Commission endorses bidding price for Heavy Electrical Complex

By Shahzad Paracha

Privatisation Commission (PC) board on Tuesday endorsed the bidding price for Heavy Electrical Complex in a meeting held on Tuesday under PC Chairman Saleem Ahmed. 

The PC board deliberated over a one-point agenda regarding the approval of bidder and bidding price of Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC). 

The bidding took place yesterday, and IMS Engineering Private Limited succeeded by offering the highest bid of Rs99.999 per share, which is higher than the reserved price, while Waves-Singer and PEL came second and third respectively. 

The Board members were apprised that Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) endorsed the reference price of 98.23per cent per share for HEC which was followed by the bidding. 

Article continues after this advertisement

The board members welcomed the price offered by the successful bidder as it is higher than the reference price and hence unanimously endorsed the bidder and bidding price for the entity, it also recommended that the same may be placed before CCoP and Federal Cabinet for timely completion of the transaction. 

The Federal Minister said that the CCoP deliberated upon the issues relating to liabilities which will pass on the new buyer, while employees related liabilities would not pass on the new buyer and would be considered by the parent body.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleK-Electric seeks Rs3.40 per unit hike in power price
Shahzad Paracha

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

K-Electric seeks Rs3.40 per unit hike in power price

K-Electric has requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to approve Rs3.40 per unit hike in power price on account of fuel charges...
Read more
HEADLINES

ITFC signs $1.2bn annual plan for Pakistan

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) has signed the Annual Plan for 2022 in favor of the Government of Pakistan, to provide integrated...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt asked to grant crop status to tobacco in KP

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly’s Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) committee has recommended the federal government to grant crop status to the province's major agriculture...
Read more
HEADLINES

Engro Fertilizer highlights Pakistans role in promoting regional food security at Dubai Expo

Engro Fertilizers, Pakistan’s premier seed-to-harvest solutions provider, hosted an insightful dialogue at Expo 2020 Dubai to highlight the food security situation in the Gulf...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Engro Fertilizer highlights Pakistans role in promoting regional food security at...

Engro Fertilizers, Pakistan’s premier seed-to-harvest solutions provider, hosted an insightful dialogue at Expo 2020 Dubai to highlight the food security situation in the Gulf...

MCB allowed due diligence to acquire 55pc stake in Easypaisa

Govt disburses loans worth Rs2.5bn under Kamyab Pakistan Program

Govt reviews progress on foreign-funded projects in KP, Balochistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.