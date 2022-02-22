Privatisation Commission endorses bidding price for Heavy Electrical Complex

Privatisation Commission (PC) board on Tuesday endorsed the bidding price for Heavy Electrical Complex in a meeting held on Tuesday under PC Chairman Saleem Ahmed.

The PC board deliberated over a one-point agenda regarding the approval of bidder and bidding price of Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC).

The bidding took place yesterday, and IMS Engineering Private Limited succeeded by offering the highest bid of Rs99.999 per share, which is higher than the reserved price, while Waves-Singer and PEL came second and third respectively.

The Board members were apprised that Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) endorsed the reference price of 98.23per cent per share for HEC which was followed by the bidding.

The board members welcomed the price offered by the successful bidder as it is higher than the reference price and hence unanimously endorsed the bidder and bidding price for the entity, it also recommended that the same may be placed before CCoP and Federal Cabinet for timely completion of the transaction.

The Federal Minister said that the CCoP deliberated upon the issues relating to liabilities which will pass on the new buyer, while employees related liabilities would not pass on the new buyer and would be considered by the parent body.